FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 85.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

