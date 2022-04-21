FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Issued By Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PBA. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of PBA opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $124,039,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

