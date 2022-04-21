FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Issued By Barrington Research

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stride in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Stride stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. Stride has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

