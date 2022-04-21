FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $4.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.11. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.45.

FM stock opened at C$41.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$108,417.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. Insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329 in the last three months.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

