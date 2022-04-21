FY2022 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for loanDepot in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.34.

Shares of LDI opened at $3.39 on Thursday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 242,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares valued at $858,000.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

