FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pacific Basin Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping’s FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

PCFBY stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $12.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 16.3%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

