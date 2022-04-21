FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Cut by Leede Jones Gab (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$37.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.48 million.

