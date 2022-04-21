FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenaris in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Tenaris stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

