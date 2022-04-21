FY2022 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Increased by Analyst

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $10.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.80.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of X opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United States Steel by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 194,346 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in United States Steel by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in United States Steel by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in United States Steel by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 353,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,838 shares of company stock worth $6,688,783. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.37%.
About United States Steel (Get Rating)
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
