FY2022 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Increased by Analyst

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $10.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.80.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of X opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United States Steel by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 194,346 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in United States Steel by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in United States Steel by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in United States Steel by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 353,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,838 shares of company stock worth $6,688,783. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.37%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

