FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vale from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after buying an additional 4,065,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vale by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

