FY2023 EPS Estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp Raised by Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:FCA)

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42.

Get Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs alerts:

CVE:FCA opened at C$7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.17. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$10.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.