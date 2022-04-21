FY2023 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Decreased by Analyst

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $15.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.63.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,606,924. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

