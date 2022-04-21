Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GAIA. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Gaia alerts:

GAIA opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gaia by 3,131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 173,384 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.