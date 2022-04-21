Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 5,000 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 115.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Formula One Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.