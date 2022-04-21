Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 5,000 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.
Shares of Formula One Group stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05.
About Formula One Group (Get Rating)
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONA)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.