Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 5,000 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

Shares of BATRK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.46. 4,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,844,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

