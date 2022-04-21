Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 5,000 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,350.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $133,750.00.

AC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.70. 238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,931. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

