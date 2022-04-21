Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 5,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

Shares of LSXMA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,975,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,979,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,245,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,165,000 after purchasing an additional 522,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,615,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,253 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

