Garrett Motion (GTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Garrett Motion has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 35.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 241,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 651,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 521.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 504,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Garrett Motion by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.