GasLog Partners (GLOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GLOP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 214,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,826. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $270.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -9.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 236,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

