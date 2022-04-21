GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. 1,044,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,507. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.97.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. GDS’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GDS by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of GDS by 26.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,767,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

