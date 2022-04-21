General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

General Motors stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

