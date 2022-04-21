Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $17.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 356.62% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ GTH opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. Genetron has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genetron in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Genetron in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 18.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genetron in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

