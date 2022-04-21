Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.76 billion-$21.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.80 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $137.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

