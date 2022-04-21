Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$7.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.70-7.85 EPS.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,512. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Genuine Parts by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 31,542 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

