Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-12% yr/yr to $20.76-21.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.80 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$7.850 EPS.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $137.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

