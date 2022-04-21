Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CSFB upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.96.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE:GEI traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$25.17. 236,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,493. The firm has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.77. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.34 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1299999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.