Gilead Sciences (GILD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Gilead Sciences has set its FY22 guidance at $6.20-6.70 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 22,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

