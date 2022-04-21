Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,371,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 104,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,736 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 139,311 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.20%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.