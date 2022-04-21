GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

