Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Announces Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Globe Life updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$8.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.85-8.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $105.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,425. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.50%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Globe Life by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

