Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.85-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.09. Globe Life also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$8.250 EPS.

Shares of GL stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $105.35. 494,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Globe Life by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.