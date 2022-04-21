Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Globus Medical also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 893,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.29.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,198. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 150,617 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Globus Medical by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

