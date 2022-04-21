Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Golden Nugget Online Gaming reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

NASDAQ:GNOG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 352,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

