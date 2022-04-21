Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Golden Nugget Online Gaming reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Nugget Online Gaming.
NASDAQ:GNOG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 352,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.
About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (Get Rating)
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
