Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GT. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of GT opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 194,240 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

