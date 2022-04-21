Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSHD shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,349.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1,127.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.