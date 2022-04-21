GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GRRB traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

