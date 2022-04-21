Granite Construction (GVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Granite Construction to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 371.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

