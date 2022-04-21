Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GLDD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,106. The company has a market cap of $946.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3,649.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,930,000 after purchasing an additional 219,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

