Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,924. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $770.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326. Insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

