Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 763,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.63. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Green Plains by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.