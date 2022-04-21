Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

GCBC stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.06. 16,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 36.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greene County Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 770 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 48,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

