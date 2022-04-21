Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Buys 6,000 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,270,951.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Snehal Patel bought 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00.
Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $48.96.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.
