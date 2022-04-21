Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greif by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $2,443,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Greif by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

GEF stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. Greif has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Greif will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

