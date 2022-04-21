Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0076 per share on Sunday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.
About Gryphon Capital Income Trust (Get Rating)
Gannett Co, Inc is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with its Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services.
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.