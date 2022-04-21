Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Guess’ posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Guess’ by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,513 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Guess’ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Guess’ by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Guess’ stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $23.83. 53,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,385. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

