H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

HNNMY opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.28.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.