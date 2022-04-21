Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

