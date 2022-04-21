Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HAL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,656,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

