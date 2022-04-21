Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €138.80 by Barclays

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €138.80 ($149.25) price target from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($197.85) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($188.17) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €176.83 ($190.14).

Shares of HNR1 traded down €2.70 ($2.90) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €144.40 ($155.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,044 shares. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($125.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of €155.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €160.66.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

