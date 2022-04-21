Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

HLIT stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,257,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Harmonic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

